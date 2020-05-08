AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Down 15.9% After Earnings Miss

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price fell 15.9% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.32, 1,300,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 491,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)
AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
