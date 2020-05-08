AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Down 15.9% After Earnings Miss

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price fell 15.9% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.32, 1,300,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 491,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.