Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.57. Aware shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 33,900 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $54.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 80.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 20,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $52,583.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of Aware worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

