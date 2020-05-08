Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $280.80 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

