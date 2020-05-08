Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

