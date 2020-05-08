Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,753 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEA shares. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

