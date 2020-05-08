Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

