Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after buying an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,705,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 430,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 263,138 shares during the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $521,406.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,234 shares of company stock worth $10,470,246. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of ZS opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

