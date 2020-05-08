Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,827 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

