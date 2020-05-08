Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,346,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,111,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,039,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.