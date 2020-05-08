Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

