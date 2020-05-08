Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $141.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.01. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.67.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,432 shares of company stock worth $973,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.