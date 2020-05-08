Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5,808.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,267,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $80.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.