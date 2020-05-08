Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

