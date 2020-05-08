Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.76.

Eaton stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

