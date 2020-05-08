Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

PZA stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

