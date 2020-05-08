Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of ADSK opened at $184.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.88. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

