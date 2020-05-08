Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.
Shares of ADSK opened at $184.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.88. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
