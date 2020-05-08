Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

