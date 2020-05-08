Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,110.39

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,110.39 and traded as low as $835.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $827.50, with a volume of 1,791 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $123.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 847.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,110.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.63) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,942.38).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

