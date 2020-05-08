Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aramark traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.76, 2,967,866 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,094,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARMK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

