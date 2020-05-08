Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,886.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,577 shares of company stock worth $295,361 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

