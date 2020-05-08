Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $9,546,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

