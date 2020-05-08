Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

