Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Essex Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

