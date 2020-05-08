Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

APPN stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $217,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $608,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,191 shares of company stock worth $1,273,546 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Appian by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

