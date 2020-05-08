Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.94.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $1,218,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock worth $71,864,556 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 566,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $90,016,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

