Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in AON by 33.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

