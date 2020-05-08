Anthem Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Bank of America dropped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $265.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.03. Anthem has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 57.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

