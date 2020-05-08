Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.