Angus James Bruce Robertson Sells 288 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,062.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $152,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $153.99.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.