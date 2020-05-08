Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.93.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

