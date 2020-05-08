ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $7.52. ANGI Homeservices shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 6,949,100 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Aegis cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,944. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

