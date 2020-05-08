Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. Acquires 2,558 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $255.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

