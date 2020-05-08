Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 5,000 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myokardia alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Myokardia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.