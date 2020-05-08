Analysts Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SBH stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 780,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 478,855 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Insiders bought a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.