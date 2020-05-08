Analysts Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Greif also posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Greif from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

GEF stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Greif by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,575,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greif by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,974 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

