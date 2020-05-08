Analysts Expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to post sales of $100.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.52 million and the highest is $104.13 million. Aphria posted sales of $96.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $384.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.17 million to $402.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $507.04 million, with estimates ranging from $440.74 million to $576.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $986.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aphria by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aphria by 1,737.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 319,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Aphria by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

