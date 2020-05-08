Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.07% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

