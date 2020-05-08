Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading Up 1.6%

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.76, approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

