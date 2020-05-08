Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $263.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $255.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.65.

AMGN opened at $233.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

