AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,434 shares of company stock worth $4,767,015. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

