Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Up 13.5% Following Strong Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) traded up 13.5% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $130.63 and last traded at $121.73, 2,110,797 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,010,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.28.

The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

