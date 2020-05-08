America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.27. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRMT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04.

In related news, Director Gremp Jim Von acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 459,358 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

