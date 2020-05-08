American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of American Software worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in American Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in American Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

