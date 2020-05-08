American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 258,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 44,107 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 39,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

