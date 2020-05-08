American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $260.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward C. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $138,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

