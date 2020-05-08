American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Shares Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American International Group traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.31, approximately 7,816,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,075,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

AIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

