Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,191,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,927.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

