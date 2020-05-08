Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,119.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,927.16.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.