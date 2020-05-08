Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Aegis

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price boosted by Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Amarin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.21.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amarin by 18.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.