Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31).

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Amarin has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,233 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $3,493,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $18,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $11,437,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

